Africa: CAF President Ahmad Arrives in Accra

CAF President Ahmad has arrived in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, on an official visit. He touched down on Thursday (21 September 2017) afternoon from Cairo, in the company of First Vice President, Kwesi Nyantakyi; Second Vice President, Constant Omari Selemani and Acting General Secretary, Essam Ahmed.

A meeting of the CAF Executive Committee is scheduled for Saturday, 23 September 2017 in Accra.

On his first visit to Ghana since assuming the reins of the continent's football governing body, the CAF President in a brief interaction with media personnel at the airport said: "we will certainly make important decisions in Ghana for the transformation and development of football in Africa. We made decisions at the Rabat Symposium where we brought together the main stakeholders of African football for their thoughts. We took account of the proposals and will make them applicable".

He reiterated his commitment to listening and welcoming ideas from all as well as work as a team. Hence, his wish to see the CAF Executive Committee meet at least once every two months, with the opportunity given to Member Associations, which express the will to host the meetings, in line with the principle of delocalization as agreed at the last meeting in July in Rabat, Morocco.

The agenda of the CAF Executive Committee meeting on Saturday includes:

- Appointment of members of the CAF Standing Committees

- Transition of Interclub competitions from February - November to August - May

- Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya 2018

- Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018

- Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019

- Setting up of an organizing committee for the Women's Football Symposium scheduled for Morocco in the first quarter of 2018

On the margins of the CAF Executive Committee meeting, the CAF President will pay a courtesy call on the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia. There will also be a visit to the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association and also participate in a memorial lecture in honour of the renowned Ghanaian football administrator, Ibrahim Sly Tetteh, former president of the Liberty Professionals Football Club.

On Sunday (24 September 2017), Ahmad travels to Cape Coast for the final of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations between host Ghana and Nigeria. The competition has brought together the 16 Member Associations that make up the West Zones A & B.