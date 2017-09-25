Liberia: Cummings Receives Massive Support in Lofa

With 15 days to the October 10 elections, the standard bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Alexander B. Cummings continues to receive massive support from the county.

Drawing huge crowds at every stop, 'Mr. Talk and Do' is seemingly cementing his position in the second round of the October presidential elections.

While touring the reported stronghold of the Unity Party standard bearer and Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, Mr. Cummings received several endorsements, accompanied by an incredible amount of fanfare.

Mr. Cummings discussed his vision for change and female inclusion with various groups at a town hall meeting in Voinjama City Hall.

"We will work to support measures that promote women's leadership and participation in politics, government, business, and society. I personally will spearhead this initiative, by ensuring that at least 40 percent of my cabinet members will be women," Cummings told the large crowd.

The ANC political leader said his administration will include significant female participation in government.

Mr. Cummings later met with a group under the banner "Lofa Women for the Election of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings" after the group endorsed his presidential candidacy.

A spokesman for the group said they were impressed with Mr. Cummings' experience and were also encouraged by his numerous support to Liberians of all of walks of life and therefore they have decided to support him on October 10.

"I know that he is serious about changing Liberia and helping our people because he has done it in the past already," said a young woman identified only as Sister Esther. "Mr. Cummings is the only person going from house to house, meeting and talking with us common people. I know that he loves Liberia, and is serious about changing our country," she added.

Cummings also held meetings with several youth, women and elder groups who all promised to support his quest for the presidency on October 10.

Mr. Cummings made philanthropic financial contributions to several people in Lofa, including paying WAEC Exam fees for students attending the Lutheran Training School and Salayea Public School in Lofa County through the Cummings Africa Foundation.

He has also donated US$3,000 to Bolongoidu mosque for the building of a bigger mosque in Bolongoidu, Quardu Gboni District in Lofa County, and provided medical supplies to the local hospital.

Also, while appearing on a Voice of Lofa late evening radio program, Mr. Cummings discussed the importance of empowering Liberian women to improve their economic status.

"Our administration will seek to improve and promote women's economic empowerment that is safe, secure and sustainable. We will also work to lessen disparities in education, health, land rights, and trade opportunities for women, which we know greatly influence their economic empowerment," he said.

In true Cummings fashion, he also held meetings across Lofa County spreading his message of empowering women, improving education and others, and as a result bringing changes to the country.

Mr. Cummings, who is described as 'Mr. Talk and Do' for fulfilling his promises, is currently on a nationwide tour of the country and will be returning to Monrovia tomorrow, Tuesday, for the last presidential debate.

The ANC standard-bearer has made enormous leaps achieving overwhelming support since the first presidential debate organized by the Deepening Democratic Coalition (DDC), where many believe he (Mr. Cummings) made a tremendously strong show over other candidates by his articulation and strategies to heal and restore the country's problems and challenges.

Mr. Cummings will be attending the next debate on Tuesday alongside other presidential aspirants, with hopes of another excellent performance until his October 7 launch in Monrovia.

Authors

Leroy M. Sonpon, III