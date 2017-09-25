22 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Assistant Travels to Chad

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Ibrahim Mahmoud, left Khartoum evening Friday heading for Chad. Mahmoud is accompanied by a high level delegation from the ruling National Congress party and a number of businessmen.

The Assistant of the President, who is Vice President of the National Congress party, is vising chad within the context of the efforts exerted to further develop the relations between the two countries in the various domains, especially the economic and political fields, the state minister for Commerce, Deputy Chairman for the External Relations in the Congress Party, Sadiq Mohamed Ali said.

He said the delegation led by Mahmoud includes representatives from the central bank of Sudan, the Ministry of Commerce and from the Sudan Sea Ports Corporation.

The state minister said the Sudanese side would discuss with its Chadian counterparts means of developing cooperation in the area of Commerce and trade, as Chad would be making use of the Sudan's Sea port of Port Sudan.

