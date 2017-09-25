Egypt: Ghandour - Shurki Discuss Arrangements for the Visit of First Vice President to Cairo

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on Friday met with his Egyptian counterpart, Samih Shukri, on the margin of the 72nd meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two sides have discussed bilateral relations and means of boosting them further and agreed on arrangements for the coming visit of the First Vice President of the Republic, Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, to Egypt.

The two sides also discussed the situation in the region as well as the efforts under way by the IGAD countries to resolve the crisis IN South Sudan.