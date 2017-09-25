22 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: Ghandour - Shurki Discuss Arrangements for the Visit of First Vice President to Cairo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on Friday met with his Egyptian counterpart, Samih Shukri, on the margin of the 72nd meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two sides have discussed bilateral relations and means of boosting them further and agreed on arrangements for the coming visit of the First Vice President of the Republic, Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, to Egypt.

The two sides also discussed the situation in the region as well as the efforts under way by the IGAD countries to resolve the crisis IN South Sudan.

Egypt

Refugee School in Cairo Struggles to Educate Children

Teachers and volunteers in Egypt are using a mixture of patience and kindness to educate refugee children from nearly a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.