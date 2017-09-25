22 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets South Sudan First Vice President

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour on Friday met the South Sudanese First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, on the sideline of the UN General Assembly.\

The two men discussed the bilateral relations and means of boosting them further in the different economic, political and security domains.

The two sides have also discussed the situation in Abyei and the need to maintain security and stability there, as well as avoiding undermining the gains that were achieved there.

They also discussed the upcoming visit to the Sudan by the President of south Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit.

