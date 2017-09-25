22 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Two Leading Darfur Ethnic Groups Call for Granting President Bashir a New Term in Office

Shataya, South Darfur, Sudan — The leaders of two prominent Darfuri ethnic groups, the Dajo and the Fur, in Shataya area have called for granting president Omar Bashir , a new term in office for the sake of preserving peace stability and achieving development.

Chief Omar Adam Ahmed Ghadouli, who was speaking on behalf of the tribal leaders of the region, said president Omar Bashir is capable of serving his homeland and that Bashir's current tour in West and south Darfur states, have has shown the publicity he enjoys and that he stands out as the safety valve for security and stability the region is currently witnessing.

The tribal chief has added that after achieving peace in the region, the people of Darfur look forwards to president Omar for realizing development and that they are confident the president would fulfil his pledges.

