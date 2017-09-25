23 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Three Dead, Several Wounded in Gunfight Near Beledweyne

At least three people were killed, several others wounded in a heavy gunfight near Beledweyne city, about 350km north of Somali capital, Mogadishu on Friday.

Jamal Isack Abdulle, the administrator of Far-libah village, told Radio Shabelle that the battle occurred at a rural area, located about 75Km away from Beledweyne city.

"The gunfight broke out between the militants and government forces at an area near Beledweyne on Friday, killing at least 3 and wounding several others," said Abdulle.

Some reports said, the combat flared up between local militiamen and Al shabaab fighters at El Adde in Hiiraan region. However, Al shabaab did not comments on the fighting.

