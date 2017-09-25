23 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum State to Celebrate Social Responsibility Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Khartoum State Minister of Social Development, Dr. Amal Al-Bili said her ministry, through the Social Responsibility Council, will celebrate the Social Responsibility International Day, scheduled for Set.25.

The minister said in press statements, Saturday, has expressed keenness to realize the objectives of the sustainable development and spread of the social responsibility culture among the young people.

She expressed support to all the efforts being exerted by the National Network for the social responsibility.

Sudan

Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Travel From 8 Countries

"Our government's first duty is to its people, to our citizens -- to serve their needs, to ensure their safety, to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.