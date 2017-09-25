Sudan: Khartoum State to Celebrate Social Responsibility Day

Khartoum — Khartoum State Minister of Social Development, Dr. Amal Al-Bili said her ministry, through the Social Responsibility Council, will celebrate the Social Responsibility International Day, scheduled for Set.25.

The minister said in press statements, Saturday, has expressed keenness to realize the objectives of the sustainable development and spread of the social responsibility culture among the young people.

She expressed support to all the efforts being exerted by the National Network for the social responsibility.