Sudan: Ahmed Saad Omar Inaugurates Festival of the Nile Kings

During the inauguration, a parade of Taekwondo, athletes and Wrestling Games were held, as well as a parade of folklore groups. The festival is part of the celebration of Sennar, the capital of Islamic culture for 2017, includes the states of Khartoum, Al-Gezira, Sennar and Blue Nile states.

Damazin — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omar accompanied by the Wali of the Blue State, Hussein Blue Nile State, , Hussein Hamad, inaugurated , Saturday, the start of the Nile Kings festival by beating the copper drums and launching the boat race.

