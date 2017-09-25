Sudan: PCP - We Do Not Want to Talk About Kalama Camp Events, but We Want Peace and Ending of War

Sennar — The Secretary General of the People's Congress Party (PCP), Dr. Ali Al-Haj said the Displaced People Camps resulted from the ongoing war which is considered the major problem facing the country.

Al-Haj who was briefing the political parties, in Sennar University, Saturday, on the current political situation in the country has called for the ending of war through the initiative he released recently.

'We do not want to talk about the events of Kalama camp, but we want peace and ending of war' He stressed.