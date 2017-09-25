Somalia: AMISOM Troop Contributing Countries Urge World for Support

Leaders of Djibouti, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya and Burundi urged the international community for support during troop contributing countries meeting, which was called by President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

Leaders of AMISOM troop contributing countries noted that financial constraint is becoming a hindrance to the smooth operation of the peacekeeping mission and called upon the international community to support AMISOM so that it would carry out its mission effectively.

Enabling the gradual handover of its security responsibility to Somali security forces; reducing the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and other armed opposition groups, are among the strategic objectives of AMISOM.

It is also its responsibility to assist Somali security forces in providing security for Somalia's political process and peace building efforts.

It is also expected to conduct targeted offensive operations against Al-Shabaab and other armed opposition groups, including jointly with the Somali security forces, and mentor the latter in cooperation with UNSOM and in line with the National Security Architecture.

Noting the progress in ensuring peace and stability in Somalia, the leaders said lack of adequate financial back up and other related problems have become a hurdle to the operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said that the expediency of keeping AMISOM in Somalia, whether financial resources are available or not from the international community is unquestionable.

He added that AMISOM's role in continuing to ensure the safety and security of the country is certain.

AMISOM will not withdraw, until it accomplishes its mission, even if the international community fails to support it, Hailemariam added.

Among other things, the leaders noted that the international community needs to remain cognizant of the important and timely role that AMISOM is playing in Somalia.

They also stressed the need for the international community to recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia, as a number of foreign forces are trying to put pressure on Somalia.

They also noted that AMISOM will continue to discharge its responsibilities until the Somali national force builds its capacity that would enable it protect the peace and stability of the country.

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre of Somalia who also attended the meeting said that he shares all the views expressed in the meeting.

He also called upon the international community to beef up support for his country and AMISOM, according to a senior official of the Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Last month the UN Security Council has extended the mandate of AMISOM until 31 May 2018, realizing the importance of the mission.

In addition, the Council has also approved reduction of its uniformed personnel, amid a transition of responsibilities to Somali security forces.

The plan is for the Somali security forces to assume full responsibility for security, with AMISOM remaining critical during the transition.