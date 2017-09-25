23 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Galmudug President Fires State Intelligence Chief Amid Standoff

The President of Galmudug state in central Somalia, Ahmed Dualle Geelle "Haaf"has sacked the commander-in-chief of his Intelligence Chief amid standoff over the Gulf diplomatic crises.

The Intelligence boss - Ali Elmi Yusuf was sacked over what the President described as incompetence and turning down orders, official document obtained by Radio Shabelle reads.

Yusuf's dismissal comes amid growing rift between the top leader of Galmudug, which was sparked by the President's recent decision, siding with Saudi-led Arab Alliance in cutting ties with Qatar.

Several senior officials, including vice President and speaker of the parliament of the regional administration opposed the move, saying it was made without proper consultations.

