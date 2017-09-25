23 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan and China Sign Memo of Understanding in Mining Field

Tianjin — A memorandum of Understanding in the field of mining was signed, Saturday, following joint talks held between Sudan and China on the sidelines of the International Mining Forum, in the Chinese town of Tianjin.

The Sudanese side to the talks chaired by Minister of Mining, Prof. Hashem Ali Salem while the Chinese side chaired by the Chinese Minister of Land and Natural Resources, Jiang Da Meng.

The memo included the joint cooperation in different fields of geology, training and means for strengthening cooperation between the institutions operating in the field of mining.

