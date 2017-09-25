23 September 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: CAF President Ahmad Received By Ghana Vice President Bawumia

CAF President Ahmad on Friday, 22 September 2017, paid a courtesy call on Ghana's Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at his office at the Flagstaff House in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

Dr Bawumia pledged government's continued support in developing sports in the nation while underscoring the role of football in uniting people and projecting the country positively abroad.

"I want to assure you on behalf of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that government will continue to support the development of sports and for that matter football in Ghana.

"Your visit here shows that you are living up to your promise of listening widely to help improve the game in Africa. Ghanaians are football loving people and we will support your initiatives to ensure that the game gets better here in Ghana and elsewhere in Africa," he said.

CAF President Ahmad expressed his gratitude to government's role in supporting football development and reiterated his plans of making major reforms in the game in line with the expectation of the people of Africa.

He was accompanied by First Vice President, Kwesi Nyantakyi; Second Vice President, Constant Omari Selemani and Acting General Secretary, Essam Ahmed amongst others for the brief interaction with Ghana's Vice President.

The CAF President arrived in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, on an official visit. A meeting of the CAF Executive Committee is scheduled for Saturday, 23 September 2017 in Accra.

He is also scheduled to attend the final of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations between host Ghana and Nigeria on Sunday (24 September 2017) in Cape Coast.

