23 September 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: D-Day for Zesco and Supersport

Zesco United on Saturday seek solace in the Total CAF Confederation Cup 2017 in the midst of a bumpy domestic run when they host SuperSport United in a second leg quarterfinal decider at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The two sides head into the final leg tied at 0-0 from the first leg played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria last week as each side chases a debut CAF Confederation Cup semis berth.

But the Zambian club has been in modest form in the competition as they struggle to replicate their historic semifinal debut in the premier continental club championship (CAF Champions League) last September where they were eliminated by eventual winners and also SuperSports' city ivals, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zesco are desperate for a pick-me-up this weekend after going without in their last five competitive outings, managing three draws and two defeats.

Two of those losses were in the domestic Zambian Super Division that sandwiched the scoreless away draw against SuperSport.

But Head Coach Zlatko Krmpotic is staying calm despite the burden to win on two fronts especially after a morale-sapping 3-0 home league loss last Tuesday to Lumwana Radiants.

"There is pressure everyday; whether in the domestic league or CAF Confederation Cup. Maybe it is a good thing and that is what we need to succeed,"Krmpotic said.

The good news is striker Jesse Were, who has three goals in the continental competition this term, is fit following an injury scare from the first leg. Also available is defensive midfielder Anthony Akumu who was suspended for the Pretoria clash.

Meanwhile, SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler is optimistic and believes the odds are in their favour especially that they are not as goal shy away as they are at home as far as the competition is concerned.

"Our task at home has been completed. We have kept a clean sheet but they will have to open a lot at home and that will playing into our hands because that's strength playing an open game.

"They (Zesco) are going to need that goal but it is going to be tough for both teams," Tinkler said.

A 1-1 draw will be enough to see the South Africans through to the last four of a continental championship for the first time.

Another scoreless draw will see the match decided on post-match penalties.

Fixtures

22.09.2017 Sfax CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) vs FUS Rabat (Morocco) (0-1)

23.09.2017 Ndola Zesco (Zambia) vs Supersport (South Africa) (0-0)

24.09.2017 Tunis Club Africain (Tunisia) vs MC Alger (Algeria) (0-1)

24.09.2017 Lubumbashi TP Mazembe (DR Congo) vs Hilal Obeid (Sudan) (2-1)

