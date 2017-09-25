Cameroon: National Development - Tourism Contribution Enumerated

Between 2015 and 2016, the sector's contribution to the national economy moved from FCFA 532 billion to FCFA 560 billion.

Tourism remains one of the major contributors to the national economy. Though the sector was affected by crisis in the Far North, there is hope of its taking off again. The country received 3.1 percent in 2015 and 5.3 percent in 2016 as tourism contribution to the national Public Investment Budget (PIB). Concretely, its contribution moved from FCFA 532 billion to FCFA 560 billion in the aforementioned years and as well contributed 7 percent of employment in 2015. The figures were revealed by the Littoral Governor, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, while launching the Regional Tourism Day in prelude to the 38 World Tourism Day at the Regional Delegation of Tourism and Leisure in Douala September 20. Placed under "Sustainable Tourism-Development Tool," the objective of the Regional Tourism Days which run from September 20-27 is to create consciousness on the importance of tourism as a development tool. Major tourist attractions in the Littoral include the Ekon Nkam Waterfall, Ossa Lake, Yoyo Beach, the Twin Lake of Manengouba and Douala as a metropolis. The region alone has 613 hotels with 10,422 rooms and 10,871 beds. There are four star hotels, 14 three star hotels, 35 two star hotels and many one star hotels; 88 classified hotels have been completed with 525 non-classified. While giving the above figures, Jacques Mboua, Littoral Delegate of Tourism and Leisure, noted that other structures of considerable importance include restaurants, cabarets, travel agencies, arts and culture and nightclubs.