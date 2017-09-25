Africa: Late Phala Equalizer Sends Supersport Into Semis

A Thuso Phala dramatic late equaliser on Saturday guided SuperSport United into the last four thanks to a 2-2 away draw against Zesco United at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Phala scored in either half with the second in added on time as Supersport rallied twice from behind to see the South Africans advance on away goals after a 2-2 tie on aggregate.

Zesco, who played out a barren draw in the reverse in Pretoria last week took the lead in the fourth minute through John Chingandu who tapped in a cross from Misheck Chaila.

The hosts remained in control for most of the game but Chingandu was denied by Supersport goalie Ronwen Williams in the 11th minute. Williams again denied Maybin Kalengo and Jackson Mwanza in quick succession in the 13th minute.

Phala then gave a snapshot of things to come when he blasted his shot from an acute angle in the 22nd minute into the side-netting. However, he made no mistake in the 33rd minute from similar a position to level matters.

Three minutes later, Zesco were fortunate not to have gone down just before the break when Dean Furman watched on as his goal-bound shot went inches wide.

The host restored their lead in the 50th minute when David Owino turned in a Fackson Kapumbu corner to fuel their last four hopes yet again.

Zesco pressed on for more goals but Williams stayed inspired and in the 67th minute made two more quick fire saves to deny Jackson Mwanza and Chingandu.

But Phala had the last say with a cracking volley to send SuperSport through to the semis where they will face either MC Algiers of Algeria of Tunisia's Club Africain.

It is the first time that 'Matsatsantsa' have reached the last four of a major continental club championship.

Fixtures

22.09.2017 Sfax CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 1-0 (4-5pen) FUS Rabat (Morocco)(0-1)

23.09.2017 Ndola Zesco (Zambia) 2-2 Supersport (South Africa) (0-0)

24.09.2017 Tunis Club Africain (Tunisia) vs MC Alger (Algeria) (0-1)

24.09.2017 Lubumbashi TP Mazembe (DR Congo) vs Hilal Obeid (Sudan) (2-1)