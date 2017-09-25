25 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Pakistan Seeks MPs Exchange Programmes

By Farirai Machivenyika

Pakistan has extended an invitation to the Parliament of Zimbabwe staff and legislators to take part in various training and exchange programmes it offers at the Parliamentary Institute in Islamabad, the country's capital.

The invitation was extended by new Pakistan Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Riza Bukhari when he paid a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda on Thursday last week.

"I am new to this beautiful country," he said. "I thought it best to see the Honourable Speaker and seek his guidance on how best we can advance our parliamentary cooperation.

"The focus was on developing our parliamentary friendship, to make it more effective, parliamentary exchanges, people to people contacts and how best Pakistan can extend its assistance in enhancing capacity building of the parliamentary staff as well as the honourable members of Parliament."

Ambassador Bukhari said he told Advocate Mudenda of the various programmes offered at their institute at which participants from a number of countries attend.

"I explained to the Speaker the various courses which are being conducted at Pakistan Parliamentary Institute in Islamabad," he said.

