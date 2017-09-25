Zimbabwe: Chombo Calls On Members to Register

Zanu — PF members have been urged to take part in the ongoing voter registration exercise in their numbers so that the ruling party is assured of victory even before national polls next year.

Addressing a commissariat workshop on voter education and voter registration in Lupane, Matabeleland North yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo said the party needed to win emphatically to silence its opponents.

Matabeleland North was the last to host the workshop which has been held in all the country's provinces. Dr Chombo called on party members to be united and shun factionalism and tribalism, but work in unison in pursuing the interests of both party and country.

"The national commissar (Cde Saviour Kasukuwere) said this to me before that we need to win during the voter registration exercise, so I would like to urge you to register in your numbers so that we register a resounding victory," said Cde Chombo. Cde Kasukuwere called on party members to defend the legacy of the liberation struggle by rallying behind Zanu-PF and President Mugabe.

"There is no one who can claim to be a genuine member of Zanu-PF and fail to register to vote," he said. "You need to fight and defend your party and that can only be achieved when you register to vote and rally behind your party."

Cde Kasukuwere urged the party membership to adhere to the constitution in everything they did and desist from arbitrary suspensions. Zanu-PF secretary for War Veterans Dr Sydney Sekeramayi called for discipline among former liberation fighters, saying they had a special role in supporting the party.

He called on the Zanu-PF membership to shun the Mr Christopher Mutsvangwa-led executive of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War veterans Association as they were no longer members of the party.

Dr Sekeramayi said instead, Mr Mutsvangwa and his colleagues had gone on a rampage, hurling insults on the party leadership, including the First Family.

Zanu-PF secretary for Finance Dr Obert Mpofu reiterated calls to shun factionalism, saying Matabeleland North was united behind the leadership of President Mugabe.

He said the province had over the years resisted attempts by some elements to import factional politics, hence a few suspensions and expulsions from Matabeleland North.

Party secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo called on the party membership to respect the party constitution which he referred to as the "political bible."

He said members should rise above ethnic backgrounds as all Zimbabweans were one people.

Zanu-PF Women's League secretary for administration Cde Letina Undenge said First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe had expanded her chicken project to include war veterans.

She also called for discipline and respect for party leadership.

Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Cde Richard Moyo called for calm in the province, warning against campaigning for constituencies before the party gave the green light.

He urged party members to work with the incumbent leaders in mobilising supporters to register to vote.