South Africa: Annual Thusong Service Centre Week Concludes

Government on Friday concluded this year's annual Thusong Service Centre week.

Deputy Minister of Communications, Tandi Mahambehlala led the closing event at Port Dunford Thusong Service Centre in Kwazulu-Natal.

The event was attended by more than 700 community members from Richards Bay and by several departments such as the DTI, Home Affairs, Labour, SASSA, SARS, Film and Publications Board and various NGO's who provided information and services.

The week which ran from 18 - 22 September was commemorated under the theme: "The Year of OR Tambo" - "Advancing Small Medium and Micro Enterprises at Thusong Service Centres."

The week brought government information and services closer to the people to promote access to opportunities as a basis for improved livelihoods.

The commemorative week formed part of Public Service Month and seeks to promote the Thusong Programme by showcasing the integrated mobile outreach programme and its effectiveness in responding to the needs of the citizens, said Deputy Minister of Communications, Tandi Mahambehlala

Thusong Service Centres are located across the country and provide a hub of activities and a variety of services.

People can access government services such as grants, personal documents and housing applications, as well as Adult Basic Education and Training and advice for small business development.

People are also able to access government information and office services such as phone, fax, scan, copy, print and postal services which they also provide SMME's, unemployed graduates and young people with development information on government programmes and incentives to advance their lives for the better.

"Thusong Services Centres bring a basket of government services and information closer to the people. The programme reaches approximately six million beneficiaries every year through Integrated Mobile Outreach Programme, the Annual Thusong Service Centre Week and other GCIS platforms.

"The programme has succeeded in bridging the gap between government and the people and thus strengthening a two way communication process to address the needs of the community," Deputy Minister Mahambehlala said.

The Deputy Minister said government, business and civil society need to work together to create the country OR Tambo envisaged.

Thusong centres can provide a great platform for young people to address the challenges of society and provide a great platform for young people to address the challenges of society.

Our government has dedicated centres like these to be of service to all citizens of this great Republic," said Deputy Minister Mahambehlala during the closing event.

Deputy Minister further encouraged municipalities to use GCIS to connect primarily with community media. "