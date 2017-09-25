South Africa: President Zuma to Attend Angola's Inauguration

President Jacob Zuma willl travel to Luanda, Angola to attend the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, the presidency said on Saturday.

Lourenço, 63, of the ruling Popular Liberation Movement of Angola (MPLA) will replace President dos Santos who retired after 38 years in power.

The inauguration is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

South Africa and Angola enjoy historical and fraternal bilateral relations that were cemented during the period of the liberation struggle when Angola housed and supported South African liberation cadres in various camps in that country.

"This is not only evidenced through the fraternal political relationship, but also through the growing socio-economic and trade and investment relationship between the two countries," the Presidency said.

To date, the two countries have 33 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding that have been signed within the JCC framework to enhance cooperation in a number of areas.

These agreements cover areas like agriculture, health, the exemption from visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders, the promotion and protection of investments, a defence protocol, cooperation in the field of electricity, social assistance and reintegration, trade and industry, transport, energy, arts and culture and education.

Angola is one of South Africa's largest trading partners on the continent, with South African companies involved in a number of key sectors in Angola. South Africa imports goods worth R18 billion from Angola, while exporting just above R8 billion.-SAnews. gov.za