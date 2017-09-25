South Africa: Govt Works On Improving Investment Climate

President Jacob Zuma has assured South Africans that work is being done every day to improve the investment climate in the country, in an effort to attract local and foreign investments which will help people get jobs.

President Zuma was addressing hundreds of people who had gathered on Sunday at the Ga Morwe Stadium, in Kameelrivier B, Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga to celebrate Heritage Day.

Heritage Day was held under the theme: "The Year of OR Tambo: Celebrating our Liberation Heritage."

"We have indicated that we will build a better South Africa for all, through radical socio-economic transformation, ensuring that the ownership, control and management of the economy is de-racialised and is not in the hands of white compatriots only," President Zuma said.

He said some aspects of the programme are being implemented already through various programmes such as that of developing black industrialists.

"There are also projects aimed at opening up space for black people to participate in the manufacturing, mining, tourism, agriculture, oceans economy, water, energy and other sectors as owners and managers," President Zuma said.

He said work is also continuing to improve services such as transportation and to create economic hubs outside of city centres.

"There is still a long way to go and this project requires unity of purpose and action by government and the private sector, to ensure success in building a sustainable economy that caters for the needs of all and not just a few. We trust that the private sector will continue working with us in support of this project," President Zuma said.

He said work is being done to ensure that more people get access to water, electricity, housing, education, health and other basic services.

The President also appealed to all the people of South Africa to protect women and children from abuse and coldblooded murderers.

"Our constitution and our culture actually promotes safety and security of all. Let us also stop cultural practices that violate the rights of young children such as forced marriages," President Zuma said.

He also called on health, safety and security in the initiation schools.

He encouraged all initiation schools to ensure that they are sanctioned by relevant authorities such as traditional leaders so that "we can protect our young people".

Government has introduced the Liberation Heritage Route National Project so that the country's rich history will not be lost.

"The South African Heritage Resources Agency has restored, rehabilitated and declared as national heritage sites the burial sites/graves of our struggle stalwarts and the founding fathers and mothers of our liberation and democracy.

"Graves that have been declared include those of John Dube, Oliver and Adelaide Tambo, Charlotte Maxeke, Helen Joseph, Lilian Ngoyi Rahima Moosa, Robert Sobukwe, Steve Biko, Chris Hani, JB Marks and Moses Kotane," President Zuma said.

He said sites are also being identified where individuals and organisations have made outstanding contributions to the country's liberation struggle and history and to the development of our cultural values.

"The identified sites are upgraded and declared National Heritage sites and be maintained by the State. One example is the home of Mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela in Brandfort which is being turned into a museum," President Zuma said.