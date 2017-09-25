Nigeria: Teamtimi Dakolo, Old Idyl Emerges Winner of the Voice Nigeria Season 2

After weeks of battling with other 48 contestants, Idyl has emerged the winner of the second season of The Voice Nigeria music reality show.

The talented 20 year old singer, who was mentored by Timi Dakolo was announced the winner of the keenly contested music reality show on Sunday, beating his close rival, Ebube to clinch the star prize of a recording contract, an SVU worth N7million and a 4- night trip to Dubai.

The Bayelsa State-born budding singer made it into the final alongside Ebube, Yimika, Chris Rio, Syemca, Idyl, Jahtell, J'Dess and Wow.

The grand finale of the show, which held at the popular Sasani Studio, in Johannesburg, South Africa was one of a kind with the finalists doing duets with their mentors.

#TeamYemi :Syemca and Chris Rio opened the stage, performing Yemi Alade's "Knack Am" alongside their coach, while #TeamTimi: Jahtell and Idyl) sang yet to be released Timi Dakolo's song, "Find You There" which he dedicated to his departed friends, Eric Arubayi and Belema. #TeamWaje :Wow and J'Dess performed alongside Waje performed her latest single "In The Air." Thereafter, #TeamPato: Yinka and Ebube mounted the stage together with Patoranking, performing his new single "Love You Die" featuring Diamond Platnumz.

After their performances, Jahtell, Chris Rio, J'Dess and Yimika did not make it to the top four as the were evicted. The next round of performance saw Syemca performing Maleek Berry's "The Matter" featuring Wizkid, while Ebube performed Wizkid's "Come Closer" featuring Drake. Idyl performed Bez' "You Suppose Know" which drew thunderous applause from the audience.

Wow performed Phyno's "Fada Fada"featuring Olamide. But at the end , Syemca and Wow were evicted leaving Idyl and Ebube as the top two. However, giving his last performance Idyl performed John Legend's "This Time" while Ebube performed "I am Your Angel" by Celine Dion.

Meanwhile, announcing Idyl as the winner of the show, IK Osakioduwa who hosted the show alongside Stephanie Coker said Idyl's victory was based on his teeming fans who voted for him. He revealed that over I0 million Nigerians casted their votes for this year's

The Voice Nigeria reality show, which premiered on the 18th of June with voice coaches, including Patoranking, Timi Dakolo, Waje and Yemi Alade. Idyl was a firmer Engineering student of Niger Delta University, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.