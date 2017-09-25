Africa: Decisions of the Executive Committee - 23 September 2017

The CAF Executive Committee under the chairmanship of CAF President Ahmad, met on Saturday, 23 September 2017 in Accra, Ghana, from 9:25 am to 17:25 local time.

The Committee deliberated on some 20 items on the agenda with highlights below;

Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2018

With an overwhelming majority of the members present, it was decided to withdraw the hosting rights of the competition from Kenya in the light of accumulated delays from reports of the various inspection missions conducted in the country, the last of which took place from 11 to 17 September 2017.

The CAF Acting General Secretary has been instructed to immediately open a bidding process for a new host. The deadline for receipt of applications is seven days from Sunday, 24 September 2017. The identity of the bidding countries will be disclosed within a maximum 15 days of the opening of the bidding process.

Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019

A meeting of the Organizing Committee will be convened as soon as possible to elaborate the terms of reference for the call for tenders to be opened for the selection of an audit firm to carry out an inspection mission of infrastructure to host the tournament.

Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018

The format and schedule of the qualifiers were approved, and the draw also conducted. A first inspection mission is to be conducted in Ghana by the end of 2017.

In the absence of applications submitted on time, it was decided by the Executive Committee to re-open the bidding process for the 2020 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Total U-23 Africa Cup of Nations 2019

Following the withdrawal of Zambia as the host country for the tournament, a new call for applications was opened from 26 July to 31 August 2017.

Egypt has been designated as the host country because it was the only country that provided a complete dossier on time.

Interclub Competitions

The Executive Committee decided to postpone the considerations for the transition of the Interclub competitions from February - November to August - May.

The matter will be examined by the Interclub Committee, which is now fully constituted, before forwarding their recommendations to the Executive Committee.

FIFA World Cup

The Executive Committee welcomed Morocco's candidature and is proud that an African country has applied for the hosting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the first to be played with 48 teams.

Symposium on women's football

An organizing committee, to work on the success of the event planned in Morocco in the first quarter of 2018, was set up and composed as follows:

1- Isha Johansen (Sierra Leone)

2- Lydia Nsekera (Burundi)

3- Nawal El Moutawakel (Morocco)

4- Meskerem Tadesse (Ethiopia)

5- Patricia Rajearison (Madagascar)

6- Alhaja Ayo Omidiran (Nigeria)