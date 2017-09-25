24 September 2017 - SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan has congratulated Sasol Banyana Banyana for winning the COSAFA Women's Championship after beating Zimbabwe 2-1 in the final at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Sunday, 24 September.

Desiree Ellis' charges completed a memorable week in which they overcame Zambia 5-3 on penalties in the semi-finals after coming back from 3-0 behind to tie the match in an amazing last 15 minutes before beating the Zambians in a penalty shoot out.

That set up the titanic final against the hosts and again, Banyana Banyana showed their fighting spirit when they managed a hard fought 2-1 win despite facing a hostile home crowd.

"To Desiree and her team I want to say well done; you have done the country proud. It was a difficult two weeks in which you showed your fighting spirit in a number of games on your way to the final.

"And the way you kept your composure after Zimbabwe had equalised in the final, when the crowd was rallying behind the hosts, showed you have come of age," said Dr Jordaan.

The SAFA President said the gold medal was due reward for Banyana Banyana who have been one of the most consistent national teams in the country.

"You have qualified for the Olympics, the Women Africa Cup of Nations and regional tournaments without failure. This is a hallmark of a consistent team. If you keep your feet on the ground, you are headed for great things," added Dr Jordaan.

Banyana Banyana returns home on Monday at 09h00. They touch down at OR Tambo Airport in the morning and members of the media can talk to the players and technical staff upon their arrival.