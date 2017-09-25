Nigeria: The Voice Nigeria Enters Grand Finale, Winner Takes Home Gs4 SUV

There is heightening anticipation among the few contestants left as the hard-fought The Voice 2017 competition reaches its climax and the emergence of the winner of the star prize, a GAC GS4 premium car.

The manufacturers of the SUV applied sustainable and eco-friendly technologies, according to Diana Chen, Chairman of CIG Motors, the manufacturer's representative in Nigeria, during its launch in the country.

The GS4, like every other car manufactured by GAC Motor follow the highest standards and they use only the best quality and environmental friendly materials.

The GS4 has optimal fuel efficiency with a combined fuel consumption of 6.3-liter/100 km (37.3mpg) and only 36dB in idling noise to provide undisturbed driving space for car owners.

It is no wonder the excitement is building towards a crescendo as The Voice Nigeria enters its grand finale. As the contestants are whittled down from the 48 contestants that started Season 2, the question uppermost in the minds of devotees of the show is: "Who will win the GAC GS4?"

For starters, it has been a gruelingly hectic few months not only for the contestants, but also for the judges who also doubled as coaches. The four judges; Waje, Patoranking, Timi Dakolo and Yemi Alade who replaced first season judge 2Baba (Tuface) - have based their judgements on various parameters, including technical ability, flexibility and the ability to handle and memorably perform any song choice they are faced with.

Each coach now has two talented and well-groomed performers primed and ready to win The Voice Nigeria 2017 and take home the GS4 - a car born of unprecedented level of craftsmanship and sophistication.

The eight determined individuals that have knocked out other competitors to emerge as the semifinalists and are set to give their utmost in pursuit of the grand prize are: Ebube, Yimika, Chris Rio, Syemca, Idyl, Jahtell, J'Dess and Wow.

The arduous steps and hurdles they had each taken within the featured five stages of the competition; producers' auditions, blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts and live performance shows - have combined to prime the contestants for a decisive showdown. The eventual winner will have the singular privilege of clinching the title as THE VOICE, will be given a recording contract, will receive a monetary prize and, above all, will be the proud possessor of the GS4 SUV - a vehicle of intelligent design, exhilarating performance and inimitable luxury. Certainly, the GAC GS4 is a befitting icing on the cake of victory for the winning Voice.

So, with Wow, J'Dess, Jahtell, Idyl, Syemca, Chris Rio, Yimika and Ebube close to the finish line, it is only a matter of time for the winner of the competition to drive home the GS4.