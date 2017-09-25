Nigeria: The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Winner Is...

The die is cast. The Voice Nigeria season 2 has reached its climax. Tonight's episode will be a turning point for one of the eight contestants who entered the show few months ago. It's been an interesting journey for Syemca, Jahtell, J'Dess, Idyl, Chris Rio, Yimika, Ebube and Wow. Out of these eight, Jahtell was the only one that didn't went through the eviction tension. It will be interesting to find out how she will fare in tonight's show which will be only dependent on public votes. No doubt, she is a good performer. However, there are seven other performers who will be vying for the coveting prize of a record deal with Universal Music Nigeria, a GAC car and an expense-paid trip sponsored by Ajala.com.

Going by the number of times other contestants have been saved by the public, Syemca, Idyl, Wow and J'Dess might make it to the top four. Syemca however stands a higher chance than the rest being that his younger brother Chike was among the finalists in previous editions. Nevertheless, Wow is another great contender. His electrifying performance makes him a fan favourite.

For the judges, Yemi Alade stands a better chance of winning. Her biggest trumpcard is Syemca but with Wow on Team Waje, the latter may as well retain her title. Patoranking and Timi Dakolo will have to hope for a miracle. If Idyl's fans got more aggressive, Timi will smile home since Jahtell's fan base have never been measured. Patoranking will have to depend on either Ebube and Yimika to emerge the winning judge.