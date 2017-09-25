Somalia: Separate Fatal Car Accidents Kills at Least Four

At least four people lost their lives, and more than 20 sustained wounds in two separate car accidents in southern Somalia on Sunday morning, September 24.

The first incident took place after a lorry truck ferrying Mogadishu Airport employees skidded off the way and overturned at Bundo Nasib junction in Mogadishu's Shibis district.

At least three people were confirmed dead in the car crash, while 20 more others were wounded and rushed to the hospitals for treatment, according to local authorities.

In a separate incident, at least one person died after a minibus collided with a donkey cart at Garasbaley village, in the outskirts of Somalia capital, Mogadishu.