Namibia: Suspected Arsonist Destroys Tractor

EMONO village resident Bernhard Namupolo, his wife Maria and his entire household were fast asleep on Wednesday when the night's serenity was broken by what sounded like a low-flying jet.

Namupolo hurried outside to investigate only to find that a fire had engulfed his new Holland tractor parked outside the homestead.

The strange sound was produced by deflating tyres. Namupolo woke up his family and alerted neighbours who joined him in a desperate attempt to extinguish the fire without success.

The police were notified and arrived at the scene an hour later. They took a statement from Namupolo and left.

"They did not show any interest in what they were doing, perhaps because it was their payday," he said.

However, he was satisfied with the detectives who visited the scene on Thursday morning. "They did a more professional job, scouring the scene and taking pictures," he said.

The detectives found footprints, suggesting that unknown suspects torched the tractor and then left the premises by jumping over the fence.

Oshana police spokesperson warrant officer Tomas Aiyambo could not provide more information about the incident, saying he was attending a memorial service and the funeral of late police commissioner Joseph Ekandjo.

Greatly astonished Namupolo, who is the owner of the Namupolo Bricks project in the Emono village near Oshakati, said he could not understand why anyone would torch his tractor.

Namupolo also said he used the tractor to transport sand and cement for the project as well as bricks for his customers. He received the tractor as a gift from his brother years ago.

His project currently employs six brickmakers, two tractor drivers and a clerk as well as many casual workers who help load bricks.

"Their jobs are now in jeopardy, but I will do whatever it takes to keep the project alive. I will knock on the doors of Good Samaritans for assistance," he said.

This was the latest reported case of arson involving a vehicle in and around Oshakati since last month.

The first incident occurred in the Oneshila suburb on 4 August following a complicated vehicle transaction between two ex-lovers.

David Christian Iindongo bought a Toyota Run-X from his ex-girlfriend for N$95 000, but the car was set on fire and damaged the day after he paid his last instalment.

He had to spend about N$10 000 in repairs, but the car was torched again and slightly damaged a week later.

The suspect or suspects were not arrested.