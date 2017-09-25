24 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Airport Resumes Night-Time Flights in 27 Years

A cargo plane carrying 200 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia has landed at night-time at Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport on Sunday evening, September 23.

Senior government officials were present at the Airport during the arrival of the plane, marking the first flight in 27 years since the collapse of former military regime in 1991.

The ministry of aviation for the Federal government has installed improved lights on the runway of the airport, allowing the airport to operate during the night.

Somalia government recently announced that the airport is open for business during the night for the first time for more than twenty years.

