25 September 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Public to Decide What to Do With Genocide Reparations

By Ndanki Kahiurika

THE public will be called to submit proposals about what to do with genocide reparations once negotiations between the Namibian and German governments are concluded.

This was said by Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila last week in parliament in response to questions from Swanu's Usutuaije Maamberua regarding the genocide reparations negotiations.

"Government will not unilaterally put in place administrative and institutional frameworks to deal with reparations benefits without consulting all the people of Namibia," Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said.

She pointed out that the government would initiate a comprehensive consultative process to get proposals "on the best possible strategy to deal with the envisaged reparations from Germany".

She said Germany has not formally accepted the responsibility for the genocide and has not yet rendered an unconditional apology.

"This is the stage where we are at the moment. As indicated earlier, a national consultative process will commence discussing the disbursement of the reparations once we have reached that stage," said Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

The Prime Minister also insisted that the Namibian government was conducting negotiations on behalf of all Namibians.

She said the government would continue to consult affected communities to get a consensus and to speak with one voice.

The Namibian reported recently that Namibia's reparations special envoy, Zed Ngavirue, said that government had presented its demands to Germany in July this year.

However, even though Germany had responded, it had not addressed Namibia's specific demands.

