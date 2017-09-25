Sudan: Task Forces to Conduct Survey Among North Darfur Displaced

El Fasher — The participants in a special workshop on the situation of the displaced people in North Darfur have recommended a survey among the displaced in the state about their housing preferences.

Field studies should be undertaken to determine the wishes of the displaced people regarding the options of integration in the host communities, resettlement, or a voluntary return to their areas of origin, Ibrahim Hamed, the North Darfur Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, told the press in the state capital of El Fasher last week.

The workshop recommended the formation of two task forces of specialists to carry out the field studies.

One of the task forces would visit the Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps in order to ascertain the number of displaced who wish to integrate into the communities in the vicinity of the camps, Hamed reported. The outcomes would be shared with the state Ministry of Physical Planning.

The second task force would conduct field studies on the situation of people who have returned to their areas of origin or to other areas "to identify the challenges they face with regard to basic services.