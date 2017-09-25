24 September 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Task Forces to Conduct Survey Among North Darfur Displaced

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Fasher — The participants in a special workshop on the situation of the displaced people in North Darfur have recommended a survey among the displaced in the state about their housing preferences.

Field studies should be undertaken to determine the wishes of the displaced people regarding the options of integration in the host communities, resettlement, or a voluntary return to their areas of origin, Ibrahim Hamed, the North Darfur Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, told the press in the state capital of El Fasher last week.

The workshop recommended the formation of two task forces of specialists to carry out the field studies.

One of the task forces would visit the Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps in order to ascertain the number of displaced who wish to integrate into the communities in the vicinity of the camps, Hamed reported. The outcomes would be shared with the state Ministry of Physical Planning.

The second task force would conduct field studies on the situation of people who have returned to their areas of origin or to other areas "to identify the challenges they face with regard to basic services.

Sudan

Trump Adds Chad to U.S. Travel Ban, Lifts Restrictions on Sudan

President Donald Trump has included Chad in a new list of countries whose citizens are prohibited from entering the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.