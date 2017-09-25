Ethiopia: All Eyes On Domestic Financial Sources

Despite improvements in the Ethiopia's tax-to-GDP ratio over the past years, it is still below the average of most Sub-Saharan countries.

The International Center for Tax and Development (ICTD) indicates that the ratio should at least stand at 15 percent - which is considered to adequately fund public services. Pertinent government and private bodies are, therefore, expected to undertake rigorous researches to raise the ratio, which stands at, 13%, without impeding the economic growth and in an equitable manner, says Dr. Giulia Mascagni, ICTD Research Director.

The Director is so optimist in that the reform activities carried out so far, particularly in the past eight years, have brought about good results in increasing tax revenues.

"What I'm witnessing is the constructive efforts which I saw in Ethiopia for the last eight years. There are amazing improvements in terms of tax collection and administration. However, when we compare Ethiopia's tax system with other African countries, the tax collection could be regarded as it is [at progeny]. Even the share of Ethiopian tax revenue is lower than most low income countries," she adds.

For Dr. Giulia the commitment of the government is a self-evident truth in that the revenue is very likely to hit the required rate in the coming few years. "The revenue is increasing year in and year out."

Indeed, the economic structure which is dependent on rain-fed agriculture accounts its share for the reduced tax revenue. And she hints that the envisioned structural economic transformation is the way out of the problem.

But, the lasting way out of the menace is working round the clock to encourage voluntary tax compliance among the taxpayers, she says, adding that the government ought to keep on ensuring that all taxpaying procedures are very transparent and accountable. "What is more, the government has to install accessible and easier taxpaying processes."

Mezgebu Amha is Fiscal Policy Director with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation. For him, the tax system has seen considerable amount of progress over the last years. It has already become a pillar of government investment in mega projects, he adds. "The infrastructural provisions in almost all parts of the country are the result of the tax revenue."

The current system is investment friendly, he argues. The taxation system which prevailed some 25 years ago used to discourage investment. "For instance, the income tax was higher. The tax levied on imported goods was 230 percent."

He says the government has now been broadening the tax base apart from making efforts to include the informal sector to the tax system. Thus, there is a fair and equitable taxation system, he notes.

The challenge regarding the tax system is not emanated from the side of policy. The country has sound and healthy tax system that can be on a par with other countries, Mezgebu indicates, disclosing that tax administration is the source of the challenge accounting to the low tax revenue. As a means to overcome this challenge, several activities are being carried out, he notes.

In addition to the capacity building works the Ministry has been carrying out, an independent Tax Research Network has been established to overhaul the punctures. "The Network would help the country enhance the annual tax revenue by providing sound and valid research outputs which would be crucial in realizing efficient and effective tax policy administration."

Mezgebu has also never shunned from mentioning that the current global situation is in disfavor to mobilize financial resources from external sources. For this reason, the country has accorded a great emphasis on domestic resource mobilization, mainly from tax, he remarks.

As part of this endeavor, the government has been working to enhance revenues by modernizing the tax collection, re-organizing and better using the available data for tax assessment. In addition, human capacity building works have also received priority while tax education will be given to the business community.