Sudan: Health Federal Minister Meets Delegation of ALMA

Khartoum — The Federal Health Minister, Bahar Iddris Abu-Garda, met at his office the delegation of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA).

The meeting discussed ways for providing the technical support to the Federal Health Ministry in designing an electronic follow up system for the progress achieved in the field of malaria combating in the country.

The Federal Minister who welcomed the delegation's visit has indicated keenness of the ministry to implement the scientific guidelines and policies agreed upon.

He said we work for improving the follow up process and intervention for malaria, lauding the association role in the training of the local frameworks of the ministry of health on the electronic system and its continuous modernization.

It worth noting that the delegation's visit to the Sudan comes in contexts of the Health Ministry Demanded to the (ALMA) to visit Sudan to inspect the progress achieved and the Sudan's experiment in malaria combing.