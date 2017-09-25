24 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Health Federal Minister Meets Delegation of ALMA

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Federal Health Minister, Bahar Iddris Abu-Garda, met at his office the delegation of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA).

The meeting discussed ways for providing the technical support to the Federal Health Ministry in designing an electronic follow up system for the progress achieved in the field of malaria combating in the country.

The Federal Minister who welcomed the delegation's visit has indicated keenness of the ministry to implement the scientific guidelines and policies agreed upon.

He said we work for improving the follow up process and intervention for malaria, lauding the association role in the training of the local frameworks of the ministry of health on the electronic system and its continuous modernization.

It worth noting that the delegation's visit to the Sudan comes in contexts of the Health Ministry Demanded to the (ALMA) to visit Sudan to inspect the progress achieved and the Sudan's experiment in malaria combing.

Sudan

Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Travel From 8 Countries

"Our government's first duty is to its people, to our citizens -- to serve their needs, to ensure their safety, to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.