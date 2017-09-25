Sudan: FVP Gives Directive for Development of Poverty Combating Mechanisms

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has directed Ministry of Welfare and Social Security to develop mechanisms of fighting poverty.

This came he met at the Council of Ministers, Sunday, Minister of Welfare and Social Security , Masha'ar Al-Dawalab who said in a statement to SUNA that she briefed the First Vice-President on the Ministry efforts to alleviate poverty and performances of some social s3ecurity networks.

She explained that social support programs were expanded to include axes of work opportunities, education and health.

Al-Dawalab said the First Vice-President has directed the Ministry to develop the social support programs.

She revealed that an electronic system would be launched within coming days aims to develop social support programs and comes in line with the State Institutions Reform Program.