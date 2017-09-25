Sudan: Chad Welcomes President Al-Bashir's Remarks On Sudan-Chad Borders

Ndjamena — Chad has welcomed remarks made by President of the Republic, Field Marshal while he was addressing mass rallies during his recent visit West and South Darfur States in which he stressed that joint Sudanese-Chadian borderline should be a place for exchange of benefits between the two brotherly people and not a crossing for u8nruly groups.

The Secretary-General of the ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement(PSM) in Chad, Mohamed Zain has conveyed while he was addressing meeting of the Joint Committee between of his party and the National Congress Party (NCP), which was launched, Sunday in Ndjamena , assurances of President of Chad, Idris Deby that the joint borders would not be a place for chaos , stressing strict commitment to President Deby's directives regarding issue od securing along the borders.

He pointed out that security topped the Committee meeting agenda in addition to issues of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries , asserting importance of speeding up steps for making Chad benefit from Port Sudan in implementation of directives of the two presidents in this connection.

Zain elaborated that this round of meeting would focus on issues of security, trade and economy.

The Assistant of President of the Republic and NCP Deputy Chairman, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud said the joint committee of the two parties could be a model for other African parties and governments in area of strength of ties of cooperation and achievement of common interests.

He added the meeting which started today and last till Monday would center on trade exchange and facilitation of trade between the two countries, joint investment projects , especially those could be implemented by private sectors in Sudan and Chad.

Engineer Mahmoud affirmed that the strong support by leaderships of the two countries , cooperation of the two ruling parties and presence of economic, social and cultural institutions would make the relations of Sudan and Chad an example that could be copied by other African countries.

It is noteworthy that Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the NCP, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud is chairing the Sudanese side and the PSM Secretary-General , Mohamed Zain is presiding over the side of Chad.