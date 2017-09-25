Sudan: FM Condemns Kalma Friday's Incidents

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry on Saturday, issues a statement in which it condemned incidents that occurred in Kalma camp, Belail Locality , on Friday as a result of clashes led by some elements of the Armed movements that left several innocent displaced persons dead and some other injured.

The statement said the incidents coincided with the unprecedented visit of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir to Belail Locality, in South Darfur State within context of his keenness and concern with displaced people and finding solutions to their issues and that the visit was widely welcomed by the displaced persons who braced to receive the President of the Republic in a mass rally organized by Government of the South Darfur State.

But an isolated elements inside the camp who are affiliates of the rebel Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Nur , the statement explained, carried out a criminal acts to prevent displaced people to go to the site of the meeting and that led to armed clashes carried out by rebel elements of the rebel movement and they went far by pointing their guns to police and security forces deployed outside of the camp before the visit of the President of the Republic to secure the site according to pursuit measures.

The Ministry noted that the South Darfur State's Security Committee has notified the United Nations-African Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) , a day before the visit , with plots and movements of elements of the rebel Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Nur to spoil and undermine the visit of the President of the Republic though most of the displaced people managed to go to the site where their representative addressed the mass rally according the scheduled programs.

The statement said while the Ministry renewed its strong condemnation to such heinous and criminal act intended by armed movements elements to undermine the historic visit of the President of the Republic to Belail Locality and Kalma camp, it extends its deep condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of the innocent victims and wishes the injured soon recovery.