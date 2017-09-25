24 September 2017

Sudan: Experimental Operation of Dialysis Center in WD - Habuba Launched With 10 Machines

Medni — The Director of the National Center for Nephrology and Kidneys Surgery, Dr. Mohamed al- Sa'abig , has attended Sunday, the experimental operation of Martyr Wad Habuba Center for dialysis in al- Hessahisa locality, which was established by the popular effort at a cost of 7 million Sudanese pounds.

He noted that the center has been equipped with qualified cadres and the latest equipment , 10 machines for dialysis, and special water pumps for dialysis, and provided with electricity generator with the of cost of 1.7 million pounds of federal support.

He added that the center is a real addition to the localization of treatment in the area, pointing out that al-Gezira state is covered with the services of dialysis where the dialysis centers have reached 11 while other 4 centers will be opened in the coming period.

