Sudan: Ghandour Meets Special Envoy of UN Secretary General for Khartoum and Juba

The meeting has discussed the latest developments in the relations between Khartoum and Juba, the efforts for solving the crisis in South Sudan, the situation at the Horn of Africa area and impacts of the clashes between the two groups of Malik Aggar and Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillu of the North Sector.

New York — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, and the special envoy of the UN Secretary General for Sudan and South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, met Saturday evening at the headquarters of Sudan permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, on the sidelines of 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

