24 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Speaker to Address 'Legislators Strategic Forum' Monday

By S7una

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly , Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer will address , Monday, the Legislators Strategic Forum, to be organized by the Natioanl Assembly's...

Khartoum, Sept.24(S7UNA)-The Speaker of the National Assembly , Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer will address , Monday, the Legislators Strategic Forum, to be organized by the Natioanl Assembly's Security and Defense Committee.

Chair of the Assembly's Security and Defense Committee, Maj. Gen. Al-Hadi ADAM Hamid told SUNA that the Forum aims to heighten principles of patriotism and consensus over state-governing strategy , as well as enhancement of capacity building for the legislators.

He indicated that 150 legislators-from National Assembly and Council of States- will participate in the Forum.

