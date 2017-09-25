Sudan: Speaker to Address 'Legislators Strategic Forum' Monday

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly , Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer will address , Monday, the Legislators Strategic Forum, to be organized by the Natioanl Assembly's...&p[url]=http://suna-sd.net/&p[images][0]=http://suna-sd.net/img/placeholder3.png', 'Facebook', 'width=626,height=436,toolbar=0,status=0" target="blank">

Khartoum, Sept.24(S7UNA)-The Speaker of the National Assembly , Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer will address , Monday, the Legislators Strategic Forum, to be organized by the Natioanl Assembly's Security and Defense Committee.

Chair of the Assembly's Security and Defense Committee, Maj. Gen. Al-Hadi ADAM Hamid told SUNA that the Forum aims to heighten principles of patriotism and consensus over state-governing strategy , as well as enhancement of capacity building for the legislators.

He indicated that 150 legislators-from National Assembly and Council of States- will participate in the Forum.