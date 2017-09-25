24 September 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Five-Star Mazembe Cruise Into Semis in Style

Tagged:

Related Topics

Holders TP Mazembe booked their place at the semis in grand style, beating Hilal Obeid of Sudan 5-0 in their quarterfinal second leg clash on Sunday in Lubumbashi.

A goal each from veteran Jean Kasusula, Adama Traore, Ben Malango, Meschak Elia and Issama Mpeko was enough for 'Les Corbeaux' to complete a double over the Sudanese debutants and advance 7-1 on aggregate.

It was an impressive performance from the DR Congo giants, who outclassed their guests in every sector of the game, to end the fairytale run of Hilal Obeid, first timers in the continental club championship.

With a date against 2010 winners, FUS Rabat of Morocco confirmed for the semis, Mazembe remain on course to replicate the successive feats attained by Tunisia's CS Sfaxien in the second-tier African club competition, 2007 and 2008.

After failing to convert a number of scoring chances in the opening minutes, a Kasusula curling free-kick gave Mazembe the lead six minutes before recess.

Malian-import Traore double the lead four minutes after the break with an easy tap in after Obeid goalie Akram Salim spilled Chico Ushindi's cross his path.

Malango made amends for his earlier misses with the third goal on 54 minutes before Elia took the game beyond the visitors with virtually his first touch on 84 minutes.

Mpeko put the icing on the cake with a close range shot that left Akram with little option in added-on time.

Tunisia's Club Africain and MC Alger of Algeria face off later on Sunday in Tunis with the winner squaring Supersport United of South Africa at the last four.

Fixtures

22.09.2017 Sfax CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 1-0 (4-5pen) FUS Rabat (Morocco)(0-1)

23.09.2017 Ndola Zesco (Zambia) 2-2 Supersport (South Africa) (0-0)

24.09.2017 Lubumbashi TP Mazembe (DR Congo) 5-0 Hilal Obeid (Sudan) (2-1)

24.09.2017 Tunis Club Africain (Tunisia) vs MC Alger (Algeria) (0-1)

Africa

Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Travel From 8 Countries

"Our government's first duty is to its people, to our citizens -- to serve their needs, to ensure their safety, to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.