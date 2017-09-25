Africa: Five-Star Mazembe Cruise Into Semis in Style

Holders TP Mazembe booked their place at the semis in grand style, beating Hilal Obeid of Sudan 5-0 in their quarterfinal second leg clash on Sunday in Lubumbashi.

A goal each from veteran Jean Kasusula, Adama Traore, Ben Malango, Meschak Elia and Issama Mpeko was enough for 'Les Corbeaux' to complete a double over the Sudanese debutants and advance 7-1 on aggregate.

It was an impressive performance from the DR Congo giants, who outclassed their guests in every sector of the game, to end the fairytale run of Hilal Obeid, first timers in the continental club championship.

With a date against 2010 winners, FUS Rabat of Morocco confirmed for the semis, Mazembe remain on course to replicate the successive feats attained by Tunisia's CS Sfaxien in the second-tier African club competition, 2007 and 2008.

After failing to convert a number of scoring chances in the opening minutes, a Kasusula curling free-kick gave Mazembe the lead six minutes before recess.

Malian-import Traore double the lead four minutes after the break with an easy tap in after Obeid goalie Akram Salim spilled Chico Ushindi's cross his path.

Malango made amends for his earlier misses with the third goal on 54 minutes before Elia took the game beyond the visitors with virtually his first touch on 84 minutes.

Mpeko put the icing on the cake with a close range shot that left Akram with little option in added-on time.

Tunisia's Club Africain and MC Alger of Algeria face off later on Sunday in Tunis with the winner squaring Supersport United of South Africa at the last four.

Fixtures

22.09.2017 Sfax CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 1-0 (4-5pen) FUS Rabat (Morocco)(0-1)

23.09.2017 Ndola Zesco (Zambia) 2-2 Supersport (South Africa) (0-0)

24.09.2017 Lubumbashi TP Mazembe (DR Congo) 5-0 Hilal Obeid (Sudan) (2-1)

24.09.2017 Tunis Club Africain (Tunisia) vs MC Alger (Algeria) (0-1)