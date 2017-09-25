Sudan: Minister of International Cooperation Meets UN Resident Representative

Khartoum — The Minister of State of the Ministry of International Cooperation, Somaia Aukod, met at the ministry the UN Resident Representative in Sudan, Marta Radius.

The meeting discussed a number of issues of common concern, in addition to the role played by the UN Office in the Sudan to inspect the Sudan's fulfillment to all the requirements of the sustainable development agenda.

The State Minister has informed the Resident Representative on the aid coordination mechanisms undertaken by the Ministry of International Cooperation in the past period, especially the joint forums between the Sudan's Government and the donors.

She noted that the Ministry has started coordination with the relevant ministries to prepare a mission to assist the Government of the Sudan to complete its requirements pertinent to the Sustainable Development Agenda, as well as a discussion on the second coordination meeting between the Sudan and international development partners.

She pointed to the establishment of a joint forum in the second half of next November, in which a number of issues would be discussed, the important of which is the aid's strategy and the information system, besides the priorities presenting the Sudan's works with the donors approved by the technical committee in order to be authorized by the higher committee,

She added that the technical support of the UN program was discussed, indicating the agreement on holding a number of meetings between the ministry , the development partners and the stat e's different sectors especially those have a role in the issues of sustainable development.