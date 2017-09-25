Egypt: The FM Denies Reports in Social Media About Freezing Relations With Egypt

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday denied reports circulated in some social media that diplomatic relations with Egypt have been frozen.

The Ministry in a statement it issued in Khartoum also rejected as unfounded and untrue another report circulated in some social media that the ministry has demanded the resignation of South Darfur Governor on the background of events in the state's displaced persons camps.

The Ministry said some social media have been circulated reports attributed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and to the Ministry in which they claimed the ministry demanded the resignation of the governor of south Darfur state at the background of the developments in Kalema camp and the second was claiming that Sudan has frozen its diplomatic relations with Egypt over what they said Egypt voting within the UN against revoking economic sanctions imposed on the Sudan.

The ministry stressed that the two news reports were unfounded and denude of any truth.

The Ministry called on those active in the social media to verify and to check the credibility of any reports before circulating them least they harm the higher national interests of the country.