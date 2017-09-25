Sudan: Minister of Animal Resources Stresses Importance of Cooperation With Different Countries

Khartoum — Minister of Animal Resources, Bushara Juma Aro stressed the importance of joint cooperation with various countries in the field of development of animal production systems of the policies of genetic improvement for the sector's promotion.

This came during his meeting with US expert, John Skoonon, and the accompanying delegation that is working in the field of genetic improvement in support of the development of the national project for animal and horticultural production, in context of the discussion for the establishment of a production center and the collection of sperm in Sudan, and the training of the Sudan's cadre.

The minister asserted readiness to support and provide the possible assistance for the success of this project for the localization of breeds, and to develop the knowledge and create a distinct genetic network in the areas of genetic improvement through the training of cadres in the areas of artificial insemination.

For his part, the UN expert expressed his full readiness for joint cooperation by providing extensive expertise, and to pay attention to capacity building in the areas of providing sperm in the fields of modern technologies for genetic improvement in Sudan.

In another context, the Minister opened the training course in the field of fish farming at the General Administration of Fish and Financial Districts - National Center for Tree Training.