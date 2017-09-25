Ethiopia: American Peace Corps in Ethiopia

22 September 2017

By Leulseged Worku

The century and plus Ethio-US diplomatic relationships brought over 3,600 American Peace Corps Volunteers to Ethiopia to serve in various fields.

The Peace Corps rendered their voluntary services in education, agriculture, health, tourism, economic development, environmental conservation and natural resource management.

Lately, 39 Peace Corps are to sworn in to work with the communities of Amhara, Oromia, SNNP and Tigray States.

The volunteers will work as classroom teachers in secondary schools, U.S. Embassy Charge d' Affaires Trory Fitrell said.

He added this will offer training opportunities to teachers; support English language camps and clubs, and participates in a variety of other community based activities to increase the skill sets of students and families in their host towns and villages.

Marrie avicolli was adorned with the cultural attires that represent the people of Oromo when this reporter approached her for comments. "Ethiopia is a land of cultural diversity where the people live in harmony and tolerance. Despite the cultural differences, the people know and practice the art of living in harmony. I have witnessed this during my training period."

Megan Mobley is the other American Peace Corps whom the reporter met on the premises of US Embassy. She is from Seattle, Washington. Despite the cultural differences between the two worlds, she has a great love and respect to Ethiopians. She is also familiar with Ethiopian cultural values and norms. Her Ethiopian acquaintances living in U.S. helped her better understand the cultural values and norms here.

"Serving in Ethiopia, as a Peace Corps, is a good opportunity to me to contribute my share. It also helps me better understand the people."

The preeminent international service organization of the United States, the Peace Corps, sends Americans abroad to contribute towards solutions for the most pressing needs of the people around the world. Peace Corps Volunteers work at the grassroots level with local governments, schools, communities, small businesses and entrepreneurs to develop sustainable solutions that address challenges in education, health, economic development, agriculture, environment and youth development.

