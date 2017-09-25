24 September 2017

Somalia: Lawmaker Warns of New Rift Between Govt and Federal States

Professor Mohamed Omar Dalha, a member of Federal Parliament of Somalia has warned a new political turmoil in the country, as a rift between central Govt and states are emerging.

Dalha said he is worried about the recent decisions of three regional administrations, namely Puntland, Southwest and Galmudug, to side with Saudi-led coalition.

The Federal states have sides with one side in the Gulf crises, as the central government has taken a neutral position on the diplomatic crises in the Arab countries.

The MP added that the government should lodge a complaint to the Arab League or sit with the UAE, to solve the growing political crises in Somalia, which began last month.

The United Arab Emirates is close ally to the current Federal government, and has been helping Somalia for years, and trained unites of Somali National Army (SNA) in Mogadishu.

