24 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Meets With UN Secretary-General in New York

The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Hassan Ali Khayre, Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The Secretary-General commended Somalia for the progress made in advancing state-building.

The Secretary-General and the Prime Minister also discussed efforts related to security sector reform and revenue generation.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the United Nations' full support in the humanitarian, security and the human rights areas, as well as in the implementation of Somalia's development plans.

The Secretary-General also reiterated support to AMISOM and to the creation of Somali institutions.

