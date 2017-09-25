24 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Galmudug President Returns Back to Adado After UAE Visit

The President of Somalia's central Semi-autonomous region of Galmudug, Ahmed Dualle Geelle "Haaf" and a delegation he was leading has returned to Adado city on Sunday.

The President has paid a visit to UAE, where he held talks with top Emirati officials and discussed over development projects in Galmudug, mainly the airports and seaports.

Speaking at a press conference upon his arrival at Adado airport, President Haaf has sent condolence to the families to lost their loved ones in the Inter-clan battle near Galkayo.

He has called on both warring clan militias to immediately halt the escalation of the tension, and solve their differences through peaceful dialogue around table.

