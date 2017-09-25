Ethiopia: Ministry Receives U.S.$1 Million Equipment

Land and Geospatial Informatics Corporation (LX) of Korea has supplied five Total Station Surveying Equipment worth one million USD to the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing on Wednesday.

The equipment would have significant contribution to the institutional capacity building as well as human resource development, as Minister Dr. Ambachew Mekonen told The Ethiopian Herald. "It would also help us adopt state-of-the-art technological innovations."

The special device will also help the Ministry store data during field survey and update in real time knowledge transfer to produce maps, he added.

"In order to achieve the targets set in the SDGs goal 11-- Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable-- and sustainable urban development, our urban planning and management are needed to make the urban space more inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable," he notes

As the national economy continues to grow steadily, the demand for land and the need for land related information are also rising overtime. Thus, such supports would enhance modern cadastral practice and help produce reliable land related information, the Minister stressed.

South Korea Land Geospatial Informatics Corporation Vice Chief Business Director Cho Man Seung for his part noted that the survey instruments could shift as well enhance the performance of urban land experts' skills.

It as well boosts the national cadastral surveying efforts.

According to Cho, the Corporation is keen on strengthening further ties in technology transfer as well as human capital development of Ethiopian urban land management.

It was learnt that, the five Total Stations could worth over one million USD.

Land is a major factor of production and a vital element in the socio-economic development of any country. It is vital to modernize how we could use it not only skilled human power but also up to date Geospatial technologies that enable to visualize, measure, and analyze land's features for healthy successive development.