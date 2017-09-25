25 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Alikiba the Toast of Tigo Fiesta Mwanza

Mwanza — Three weeks after the Tigo Fiesta kicked off, the extravaganza made its fourth stop in Mwanza with a strong line-up of performances at CCM Kirumba stadium

And the Mwanza audience seemed to be really up to it as thousands braved the long lines at the entrance to get a glimpse of their stars.

Indeed they didn't disappoint them, featuring artistes such as Roma, Stamina, Lulu Diva, Nandy, Rosa Ree, Rayvanny, Saida Karoli, Fid Q, Ommy Dimpoz and Young Killer among others, it was just the place to be.

But as they sampled what the stars had brought from the music to the fashion sense there was an obvious candidate they all looked forward to and this was none other than the self proclaimed king of Bongo Flava AliKiba.

AliKiba had come to give them a taste of what they were longing for as they asked him to come up on stage three times to sing hit single Seduce Me.

The Rostam duo of Roma and Stamina that has become a toast of the festival were also up to the challenge getting the audience singing along with Roma riding a bicycle on stage.

With 11 more stops to go the festival is now headed to Tabora at the Ali Hassan Mwinyi Stadium where almost a similar line-up of artistes are set to feature.

Ommy Dimpoz used the event to launch his hit single Cheche which became an instant hit with audience.

